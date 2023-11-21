ARTP 23.3: M777 Howitzer Live-fire

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Freeman Diah prepares a firing lanyard during Artillery Relocation Training Program 23.3 in the North Fuji Maneuver Area at Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji, Japan, Nov. 27, 2023. The skills developed at ARTP increase the proficiency and readiness of the only permanently forward-deployed artillery unit in the Marine Corps, enabling them to provide indirect fires. Diah, a native of Boston, Massachusetts, is an artilleryman with Alpha Battery, 3d Battalion, 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Alyssa Chuluda)

