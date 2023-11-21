Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Steel Knight 23.2: HMLA-367 Support and Embassy Reinforcement Training [Image 11 of 11]

    Steel Knight 23.2: HMLA-367 Support and Embassy Reinforcement Training

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    11.29.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Sean Potter 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    A U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 164, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, prepares to land during embassy reinforcement training in support of Exercise Steel Knight 23.2 at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Nov. 29, 2023. Marines and aircraft with MAG-39 conducted aerial support for embassy reinforcement training with Marine Rotational Force-Darwin. Steel Knight 23.2 is a three-phase exercise designed to train I Marine Expeditionary Force in the planning, deployment and command and control of a joint force against a peer or near-peer adversary combat force and enhance existing live-fire and maneuver capabilities of the Marine Air-Ground Task Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Sean Potter)

    HMLA-367
    MAG-39
    Embassy Reinforcement
    MRF-D
    VMM-164
    Steel Knight 23.2

