A U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 164, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, prepares to land during embassy reinforcement training in support of Exercise Steel Knight 23.2 at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Nov. 29, 2023. Marines and aircraft with MAG-39 conducted aerial support for embassy reinforcement training with Marine Rotational Force-Darwin. Steel Knight 23.2 is a three-phase exercise designed to train I Marine Expeditionary Force in the planning, deployment and command and control of a joint force against a peer or near-peer adversary combat force and enhance existing live-fire and maneuver capabilities of the Marine Air-Ground Task Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Sean Potter)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.29.2023 Date Posted: 12.01.2023 17:14 Photo ID: 8146441 VIRIN: 231129-M-TZ536-1511 Resolution: 4235x2823 Size: 3.32 MB Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Steel Knight 23.2: HMLA-367 Support and Embassy Reinforcement Training [Image 11 of 11], by Sgt Sean Potter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.