Keesler hosts 35th SOMS Summer Games

A Special Olympics Mississippi athlete swims breaststroke during the 35th SOMS Summer Games at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, May 13, 2023. Honoring 35 years of partnering with SOMS, Keesler's technical training and permanent party Airmen escorted, hosted and cheered on 500 athletes over a weekend. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elizabeth Davis)

