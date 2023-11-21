USCG MH-60T maintenance at MacDill

An aviation maintenance technician assigned to Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater performs maintenance on an MH-60T Jayhawk at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Nov. 30, 2023. Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater, which is the largest and busiest air station in the Coast Guard, utilizes the MH-60T for operations in the local area, the Gulf of Mexico, the Caribbean Basin and the Bahamas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings)

