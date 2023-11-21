Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USCG MH-60T maintenance at MacDill [Image 7 of 9]

    USCG MH-60T maintenance at MacDill

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    11.30.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class Ethan Gibson, Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater aviation maintenance technician, performs maintenance on an MH-60T Jayhawk at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Nov. 30, 2023. AMTs service structural parts of aircraft, including fuselages, wings, rotor blades and flight control surfaces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.30.2023
    Date Posted: 12.01.2023 15:37
    Photo ID: 8146173
    VIRIN: 231130-F-TE518-1171
    Resolution: 7008x4672
    Size: 18.61 MB
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USCG MH-60T maintenance at MacDill [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Joshua Hastings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    USCG
    Air Station Clearwater
    Coast Guard
    MH-60T

