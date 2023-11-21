Cadets take flight with the Okies

Twenty-three Air Force ROTC cadets from Detachments 842 and 840 flew with the 507th Air Refueling Wing aboard a KC-135 Nov. 3, 2023, and experienced an aerial refueling firsthand. Det. 842 cadets study at the University of Texas at San Antonio and Det. 840 cadets are enrolled at Texas State University. ROTC is offered at more than 1,100 colleges and universities across the country and develops the leaders of tomorrow by preparing students to become officers in the U.S. Air Force or Space Force while earning a college degree. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lauren Kelly)

