Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Cadets take flight with the Okies [Image 5 of 7]

    Cadets take flight with the Okies

    AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES

    11.03.2023

    Photo by Lauren Kelly 

    507th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Twenty-three Air Force ROTC cadets from Detachments 842 and 840 flew with the 507th Air Refueling Wing aboard a KC-135 Nov. 3, 2023, and experienced an aerial refueling firsthand. Det. 842 cadets study at the University of Texas at San Antonio and Det. 840 cadets are enrolled at Texas State University. ROTC is offered at more than 1,100 colleges and universities across the country and develops the leaders of tomorrow by preparing students to become officers in the U.S. Air Force or Space Force while earning a college degree. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lauren Kelly)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.03.2023
    Date Posted: 12.01.2023 15:31
    Photo ID: 8146161
    VIRIN: 231103-F-EW270-1144
    Resolution: 3024x4032
    Size: 923.11 KB
    Location: AUSTIN, TX, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cadets take flight with the Okies [Image 7 of 7], by Lauren Kelly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Cadets take flight with the Okies
    Cadets take flight with the Okies
    Cadets take flight with the Okies
    Cadets take flight with the Okies
    Cadets take flight with the Okies
    Cadets take flight with the Okies
    Cadets take flight with the Okies

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Okies
    ROTC
    University of Texas at San Antonio
    507 ARW
    Texas State University

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT