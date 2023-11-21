An F-16 prepares to receive fuel from a 507th Air Refueling Wing KC-135 November 3, 2023, over Austin, Texas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lauren Kelly)
|Date Taken:
|11.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.01.2023 15:31
|Photo ID:
|8146159
|VIRIN:
|231103-F-EW270-1075
|Resolution:
|5948x4023
|Size:
|902.99 KB
|Location:
|AUSTIN, TX, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Cadets take flight with the Okies [Image 7 of 7], by Lauren Kelly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
