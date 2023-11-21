Lyster Launches Podcast Series

Lyster Army Health Clinic launches new podcast titled, Lyster Health Talks. Podcast host, Lt. Col. Garrett Holt, Lyster Army Health Clinic Commander and Fort Novosel Health Services Director, left, and guests, Lt. Col. Adam Keller, Deputy Chief Behavioral Health, and Capt. Nichelle Pascoe, Chief of Physical Therapy prepare to talk Holistic Health and Fitness in Episode 6 of the Lyster Health Talks podcast.

Date Posted: 12.01.2023
Location: FORT NOVOSEL, AL, US