    Lyster Launches Podcast Series

    FORT NOVOSEL, AL, UNITED STATES

    12.01.2023

    Photo by Janice Erdlitz 

    Lyster Army Health Clinic

    Lyster Army Health Clinic launches new podcast titled, Lyster Health Talks. Podcast host, Lt. Col. Garrett Holt, Lyster Army Health Clinic Commander and Fort Novosel Health Services Director, left, and guests, Lt. Col. Adam Keller, Deputy Chief Behavioral Health, and Capt. Nichelle Pascoe, Chief of Physical Therapy prepare to talk Holistic Health and Fitness in Episode 6 of the Lyster Health Talks podcast.

    Lyster Health Talks, Lyster Army Health Clinic, MHS, DHA, Army Medicine

