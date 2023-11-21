Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Air Force SSgt. Cliantha Yasenchack poses for photo

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    11.01.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Robert Cooke 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force SSgt. Cliantha Yasenchack, 355th Wing Command Post command and control operations specialist, poses for a photo at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Nov. 1, 2023. Yasenchack mitigated an explosives threat in Tucson by contacting Explosive Ordnance Disposal. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Robert Allen Cooke III)

    Date Taken: 11.01.2023
    Date Posted: 12.01.2023 12:17
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US
    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Airman Deters Major Explosives Threat in Tucson

    explosive ordinance disposal
    command post
    davis-monthan
    air force
    EOD

