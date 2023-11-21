U.S. Air Force SSgt. Cliantha Yasenchack, 355th Wing Command Post command and control operations specialist, poses for a photo at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Nov. 1, 2023. Yasenchack mitigated an explosives threat in Tucson by contacting Explosive Ordnance Disposal. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Robert Allen Cooke III)
|Date Taken:
|11.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.01.2023 12:17
|Photo ID:
|8145698
|VIRIN:
|231101-F-VP642-1003
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|3.48 MB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|11
|Downloads:
|3
This work, U.S. Air Force SSgt. Cliantha Yasenchack poses for photo, by A1C Robert Cooke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Airman Deters Major Explosives Threat in Tucson
