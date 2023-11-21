Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bouquet Presentation [Image 6 of 6]

    Bouquet Presentation

    SIERRA VISTA-FORT HUACHUCA AIRPORT, AZ, UNITED STATES

    11.29.2023

    Photo by Enrique Vasquez 

    U.S. Army Network Enterprise Technology Command

    Army Sgt. Joya M. Jackson (right) presents Ms. Angelita Manygoats (left) a bouquet of flowers following the the U.S. Army Network Enterprise Technology Command's Native American Heritage Month Observance held on Nov. 29.

    11.29.2023
    12.01.2023
    Photo ID: 8145696
    VIRIN: 231129-A-ET867-9458
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 6.17 MB
    SIERRA VISTA-FORT HUACHUCA AIRPORT, AZ, US
    Hometown: PHOENIX, AZ, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bouquet Presentation [Image 6 of 6], by Enrique Vasquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

