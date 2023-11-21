Soldiers, Department of the Army Civilians and members of the local Native American community joined the U.S. Army Network Enterprise Technology Command for the Native American Heritage Month Observance Nov. 29 in the Greely Hall Auditorium.
|Date Taken:
|11.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.01.2023 12:36
|Photo ID:
|8145693
|VIRIN:
|231129-A-ET867-7634
|Resolution:
|5184x3456
|Size:
|5.73 MB
|Location:
|SIERRA VISTA-FORT HUACHUCA AIRPORT, AZ, US
|Hometown:
|PHOENIX, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Audience [Image 6 of 6], by Enrique Vasquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NETCOM and Navaho veteran celebrate Native American Heritage Month Observance
National Guard Bureau
Arizona
Fort Huachuca
LEAVE A COMMENT