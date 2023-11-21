Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NSMRL Celebrates Publication of Change 1 to Hearing Conservation Program DODI

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    10.10.2014

    Naval Medical Research Command

    PARRIS ISLAND, S.C. (October 10, 2014) Dr. Jeremy Federman, a research audiologist with Naval Submarine Medical Research Laboratory, works with a volunteer from the U.S. Marine Corps to perform one of the first U.S. Navy hearing protection device fit-testing projects. (U.S. Navy Photo by LCDR Christon Duhon).

    IMAGE INFO

