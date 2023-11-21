NSMRL Celebrates Publication of Change 1 to Hearing Conservation Program DODI

PARRIS ISLAND, S.C. (October 10, 2014) Dr. Jeremy Federman, a research audiologist with Naval Submarine Medical Research Laboratory, works with a volunteer from the U.S. Marine Corps to perform one of the first U.S. Navy hearing protection device fit-testing projects. (U.S. Navy Photo by LCDR Christon Duhon).

Date Taken: 10.10.2014 Date Posted: 12.01.2023 Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US