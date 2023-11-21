NSMRL Celebrates Publication of Change 1 to Hearing Conservation Program DODI

PARRIS ISLAND, S.C. (October 10, 2014) Dr. Jeremy Federman, a research audiologist with Naval Submarine Medical Research Laboratory, works with a volunteer from the U.S. Marine Corps to perform one of the first U.S. Navy hearing protection device fit-testing projects. (U.S. Navy Photo by LCDR Christon Duhon).
|10.10.2014
|12.01.2023 11:11
|8145566
|141010-N-N1542-1001
|427x640
|68 KB
|PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US
|1
|0
NSMRL Celebrates Publication of Change 1 to Hearing Conservation DODI
