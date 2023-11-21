Contract Surgeon Devices

Pair of collar devices, caduceus and ‘C.S.’ (denoting Contract Surgeon) worn on uniforms by civilian surgeons working for the U.S. Army Medical Department. Contract surgeons were civilian physicians hired by the U.S. Army to provide additional medical support as needed. Despite wearing a uniform, he or she was neither enlisted nor commissioned but had a contract that could be terminated as necessary. The silver caduceus distinguished the wearer from a commissioned surgeon, who wore a gold caduceus. These collar devices were issued from 1902 to 1918. [M-902.10031, M-902.10032, M-902.10033 and M-902.10034] (Disclosure: This image has been cropped to emphasize the subject.)(National Museum of Health and Medicine Photo by Ian Herbst)

