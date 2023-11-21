Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Contract Surgeon Devices

    Contract Surgeon Devices

    MD, UNITED STATES

    11.28.2023

    Photo by Ian Herbst 

    National Museum of Health and Medicine

    Pair of collar devices, caduceus and ‘C.S.’ (denoting Contract Surgeon) worn on uniforms by civilian surgeons working for the U.S. Army Medical Department. Contract surgeons were civilian physicians hired by the U.S. Army to provide additional medical support as needed. Despite wearing a uniform, he or she was neither enlisted nor commissioned but had a contract that could be terminated as necessary. The silver caduceus distinguished the wearer from a commissioned surgeon, who wore a gold caduceus. These collar devices were issued from 1902 to 1918. [M-902.10031, M-902.10032, M-902.10033 and M-902.10034] (Disclosure: This image has been cropped to emphasize the subject.)(National Museum of Health and Medicine Photo by Ian Herbst)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.28.2023
    Date Posted: 12.01.2023 10:41
    Photo ID: 8145549
    VIRIN: 231128-D-TY520-1001
    Resolution: 2000x742
    Size: 883.74 KB
    Location: MD, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Contract Surgeon Devices, by Ian Herbst, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    civilian
    Medical Museum
    NMHM
    contract surgeon

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT