    350th SWW Financial Management team earns ACC award

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    11.30.2023

    Photo by Capt. Benjamin Aronson 

    350th Spectrum Warfare Wing

    Members from the 350th Spectrum Warfare Wing financial management team pose for a photo at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., Nov. 30, 2023. The team earned the Major General Alfred K. Flowers Comptroller Organization of the Year award. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ericka A. Woolever)

