Members from the 350th Spectrum Warfare Wing financial management team pose for a photo at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., Nov. 30, 2023. The team earned the Major General Alfred K. Flowers Comptroller Organization of the Year award. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ericka A. Woolever)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.30.2023 Date Posted: 12.01.2023 10:38 Photo ID: 8145539 VIRIN: 231130-F-F3318-1004 Resolution: 5167x3438 Size: 1.49 MB Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 350th SWW Financial Management team earns ACC award, by Capt. Benjamin Aronson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.