JTF-Bravo members connect with Honduran officials during mayoral meeting

Members of Joint Task Force-Bravo's Preventative Medicine and Veterinary teams meet with Honduran mayors near Lake Yojoa, Honduras, Nov. 30, 2023. This municipality meeting recognized the outgoing and incoming JTF-Bravo civil affairs teams, and offered a chance for JTF-Bravo members to connect with local leaders for future humanitarian aid projects. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nick Z. Erwin)

