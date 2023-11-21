Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JTF-Bravo members connect with Honduran officials during mayoral meeting [Image 2 of 8]

    JTF-Bravo members connect with Honduran officials during mayoral meeting

    SOTO CANO AIR BASE, HONDURAS

    11.30.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Nicolas Erwin 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    U.S. Marine Lt. Col. William Ryan III, Joint Task Force-Bravo chief of staff, attends a mayoral meeting near Lake Yojoa, Honduras, Nov. 30, 2023. This municipality meeting recognized the outgoing and incoming JTF-Bravo civil affairs teams, and offered a chance for JTF-Bravo members to connect with local leaders for future humanitarian aid projects. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nick Z. Erwin)

    JTF-Bravo
    JTF-B
    ARSOUTH
    AFSOUTH

