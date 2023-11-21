Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JTF-Bravo members connect with Honduran officials during mayoral meeting [Image 1 of 8]

    JTF-Bravo members connect with Honduran officials during mayoral meeting

    SOTO CANO AIR BASE, HONDURAS

    11.30.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Nicolas Erwin 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    Members of Joint Task Force-Bravo's Preventative Medicine and Veterinary teams meet with Honduran mayors near Lake Yojoa, Honduras, Nov. 30, 2023. This municipality meeting recognized the outgoing and incoming JTF-Bravo civil affairs teams, and offered a chance for JTF-Bravo members to connect with local leaders for future humanitarian aid projects. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nick Z. Erwin)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.30.2023
    Date Posted: 12.01.2023 09:45
    Photo ID: 8145398
    VIRIN: 231130-F-RU464-1021
    Resolution: 5184x3449
    Size: 823.51 KB
    Location: SOTO CANO AIR BASE, HN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JTF-Bravo members connect with Honduran officials during mayoral meeting [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Nicolas Erwin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    JTF-Bravo members connect with Honduran officials during mayoral meeting
    JTF-Bravo members connect with Honduran officials during mayoral meeting
    JTF-Bravo members connect with Honduran officials during mayoral meeting
    JTF-Bravo members connect with Honduran officials during mayoral meeting
    JTF-Bravo members connect with Honduran officials during mayoral meeting
    JTF-Bravo members connect with Honduran officials during mayoral meeting
    JTF-Bravo members connect with Honduran officials during mayoral meeting
    JTF-Bravo members connect with Honduran officials during mayoral meeting

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JTF-Bravo
    JTF-B
    ARSOUTH
    AFSOUTH

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT