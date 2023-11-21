Aircrew assigned to the 357th Fighter Squadron perform a post flight inspection on an A-10C Thunderbolt II during Exercise Coastal Dragon at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Nov. 30, 2023. Coastal Dragon is a close air support training exercise for the 357th FS, encompassing everywhere from southern Florida to the Gulf of Mexico. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Foster)
|Date Taken:
|11.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.01.2023 09:42
|Photo ID:
|8145379
|VIRIN:
|231130-F-IA158-3061
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|20.61 MB
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 357th FS conducts Exercise Coastal Dragon [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Zachary Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT