    357th FS conducts Exercise Coastal Dragon [Image 6 of 6]

    357th FS conducts Exercise Coastal Dragon

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    11.30.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Foster 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Aircrew assigned to the 357th Fighter Squadron perform a post flight inspection on an A-10C Thunderbolt II during Exercise Coastal Dragon at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Nov. 30, 2023. Coastal Dragon is a close air support training exercise for the 357th FS, encompassing everywhere from southern Florida to the Gulf of Mexico. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Foster)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.30.2023
    Date Posted: 12.01.2023 09:42
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 357th FS conducts Exercise Coastal Dragon [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Zachary Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fighter
    A-10
    Davis Monthan
    Thunderbolt II
    357th Fighter Squadron
    Coastal Dragon

