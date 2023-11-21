Aircrew assigned to the 357th Fighter Squadron perform a post flight inspection on an A-10C Thunderbolt II during Exercise Coastal Dragon at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Nov. 30, 2023. The A-10C is the first Air Force aircraft specially designed for close air support of ground forces. The aircraft offers unmatched maneuverability at low airspeeds and altitude while maintaining a highly accurate weapons-delivery platform. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Foster)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.30.2023 Date Posted: 12.01.2023 09:42 Photo ID: 8145375 VIRIN: 231130-F-IA158-3082 Resolution: 7495x4997 Size: 7.32 MB Location: TAMPA, FL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 357th FS conducts Exercise Coastal Dragon [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Zachary Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.