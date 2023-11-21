Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    248th Chaplain Corps Anniversary [Image 11 of 12]

    248th Chaplain Corps Anniversary

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    11.30.0212

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Joseph Montemarano 

    Naval Station Great Lakes Public Affairs

    GREAT LAKES, Il. (Nov. 30, 2023) Great Lakes area Navy chaplains joined in celebration of the 248th anniversary of the Chaplain Corps. On 28 November 1775, the Continental Congress directed that divine services be held aboard all naval ships, and thus the Navy Chaplain Corps was born. For 248 years, Navy Chaplains have cared for Sailors and Marines around the globe and through every conflict, at sea and ashore. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class MC1 Joseph E. Montemarano)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.30.0212
    Date Posted: 12.01.2023 09:38
    Photo ID: 8145362
    VIRIN: 231130-N-WX604-2036
    Resolution: 7532x4706
    Size: 3.08 MB
    Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 248th Chaplain Corps Anniversary [Image 12 of 12], by PO1 Joseph Montemarano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    248th Chaplain Corps Anniversary
    248th Chaplain Corps Anniversary
    248th Chaplain Corps Anniversary
    248th Chaplain Corps Anniversary
    248th Chaplain Corps Anniversary
    248th Chaplain Corps Anniversary
    248th Chaplain Corps Anniversary
    248th Chaplain Corps Anniversary
    248th Chaplain Corps Anniversary
    248th Chaplain Corps Anniversary
    248th Chaplain Corps Anniversary
    248th Chaplain Corps Anniversary

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Faith
    Religious
    Anniversary
    Great Lakes
    US Navy
    Chaplain

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT