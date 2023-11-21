GREAT LAKES, Il. (Nov. 30, 2023) Great Lakes area Navy chaplains joined in celebration of the 248th anniversary of the Chaplain Corps. On 28 November 1775, the Continental Congress directed that divine services be held aboard all naval ships, and thus the Navy Chaplain Corps was born. For 248 years, Navy Chaplains have cared for Sailors and Marines around the globe and through every conflict, at sea and ashore. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class MC1 Joseph E. Montemarano)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.30.2023 Date Posted: 12.01.2023 09:38 Photo ID: 8145331 VIRIN: 231130-N-WX604-2059 Resolution: 8256x3791 Size: 2.37 MB Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 248th Chaplain Corps Anniversary [Image 12 of 12], by PO1 Joseph Montemarano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.