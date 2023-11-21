Spangdahlem Air Base’s 2023 chief master sergeant selects pose for a photo with Spangdahlem leaders after learning they were selected from promotion at Spangdahlem, Nov. 29, 2023. Chief master sergeants hold strategic leadership positions with tremendous influence at all levels of the United States Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Max J. Daigle)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.29.2023 Date Posted: 12.01.2023 07:10 Photo ID: 8145223 VIRIN: 231129-F-AC305-1095 Resolution: 2198x1465 Size: 2.65 MB Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Spangdahlem Celebrates 2023 Chief Master Sgt. Selects [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Max Daigle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.