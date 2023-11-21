Spangdahlem Celebrates 2023 Chief Master Sgt. Selects

Senior Master Sgt. Russell Poole (right), 52nd Health Care Operations Squadron senior enlisted leader, shakes hands with Col. Ryan Ley, 52nd Fighter Wing deputy commander, after learning he was selected for promotion to the rank of chief master sergeant at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Nov. 29, 2023. Chief master sergeants hold strategic leadership positions with tremendous influence at all levels of the United States Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Max J. Daigle)

