Spangdahlem Celebrates 2023 Chief Master Sgt. Selects

Senior Master Sgt. Russell Poole (right), 52nd Health Care Operations Squadron senior enlisted leader, receives a chief master sergeant insignia medallion from Chief Master Sgt. Evan Serpa, 52 FW command chief, after learning he was selected for promotion to the rank of chief master sergeant at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Nov. 29, 2023. Chief master sergeant is the United States Air Force’s highest enlisted rank. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Max J. Daigle)

