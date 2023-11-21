Spangdahlem Celebrates 2023 Chief Master Sgt. Selects

Senior Master Sgt. Brent Kenney (right), 52nd Civil Engineer Squadron operations flight superintendent, shakes hands with Chief Master Sgt. Sean Drummond, 52nd Communications Squadron senior enlisted leader, after learning he was selected for promotion to the rank of chief master sergeant at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Nov. 29, 2023. Chief master sergeants hold strategic leadership positions with tremendous influence at all levels of the United States Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Max J. Daigle) (This photo has been altered for security purposes by blurring out maps.)

