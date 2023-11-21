Senior Master Sgt. Brent Kenney (right), 52nd Civil Engineer Squadron operations flight superintendent, shakes hands with Col. Ryan Ley, 52nd Fighter Wing deputy commander, after learning he was selected for promotion to the rank of chief master sergeant at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Nov. 29, 2023. Chief master sergeant is the United States Air Force’s highest enlisted rank. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Max J. Daigle) (This photo has been altered for security purposes by blurring out maps.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.29.2023 Date Posted: 12.01.2023 07:10 Photo ID: 8145216 VIRIN: 231129-F-AC305-1037 Resolution: 4252x2835 Size: 10.69 MB Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Spangdahlem Celebrates 2023 Chief Master Sgt. Selects [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Max Daigle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.