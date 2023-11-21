Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Spangdahlem Celebrates 2023 Chief Master Sgt. Selects [Image 4 of 10]

    Spangdahlem Celebrates 2023 Chief Master Sgt. Selects

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    11.29.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Max Daigle 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Master Sgt. Brent Kenney (right), 52nd Civil Engineer Squadron operations flight superintendent, shakes hands with Col. Ryan Ley, 52nd Fighter Wing deputy commander, after learning he was selected for promotion to the rank of chief master sergeant at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Nov. 29, 2023. Chief master sergeant is the United States Air Force’s highest enlisted rank. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Max J. Daigle) (This photo has been altered for security purposes by blurring out maps.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.29.2023
    Date Posted: 12.01.2023 07:10
    Photo ID: 8145216
    VIRIN: 231129-F-AC305-1037
    Resolution: 4252x2835
    Size: 10.69 MB
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spangdahlem Celebrates 2023 Chief Master Sgt. Selects [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Max Daigle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Spangdahlem Celebrates 2023 Chief Master Sgt. Selects
    Spangdahlem Celebrates 2023 Chief Master Sgt. Selects
    Spangdahlem Celebrates 2023 Chief Master Sgt. Selects
    Spangdahlem Celebrates 2023 Chief Master Sgt. Selects
    Spangdahlem Celebrates 2023 Chief Master Sgt. Selects
    Spangdahlem Celebrates 2023 Chief Master Sgt. Selects
    Spangdahlem Celebrates 2023 Chief Master Sgt. Selects
    Spangdahlem Celebrates 2023 Chief Master Sgt. Selects
    Spangdahlem Celebrates 2023 Chief Master Sgt. Selects
    Spangdahlem Celebrates 2023 Chief Master Sgt. Selects

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Spangdahlem
    USAFE
    Chiefs
    52 FW
    Recognition
    Promotion Results

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT