Senior Master Sgt. Lamar McWilliams (right), 52nd Fighter Wing Inspector General’s Office superintendent, embraces a Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany leader after learning he was selected for promotion to the rank of chief master sergeant at Spangdahlem, Nov. 29, 2023. By federal law, no more than 1.25% of the United States military’s enlisted force may hold the chief master sergeant rank’s pay grade of E-9. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Max J. Daigle)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.29.2023 Date Posted: 12.01.2023 07:10 Photo ID: 8145215 VIRIN: 231129-F-AC305-1018 Resolution: 2970x3712 Size: 8.85 MB Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Spangdahlem Celebrates 2023 Chief Master Sgt. Selects [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Max Daigle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.