Senior Master Sgt. Lamar McWilliams (right), 52nd Fighter Wing Inspector General’s Office superintendent, poses for a photo with Chief Master Sgt. Evan Serpa, 52 FW command chief, after learning he was selected for promotion to the rank of chief master sergeant at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Nov. 29, 2023. Chief master sergeants hold strategic leadership positions with tremendous influence at all levels of the United States Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Max J. Daigle)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.29.2023 Date Posted: 12.01.2023 07:10 Photo ID: 8145214 VIRIN: 231129-F-AC305-1011 Resolution: 4243x2829 Size: 10.01 MB Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Spangdahlem Celebrates 2023 Chief Master Sgt. Selects [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Max Daigle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.