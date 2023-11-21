Spangdahlem Celebrates 2023 Chief Master Sgt. Selects

Senior Master Sgt. Lamar McWilliams (left), 52nd Fighter Wing Inspector General’s Office superintendent, embraces a Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany leader after learning he was selected for promotion to the rank of chief master sergeant at Spangdahlem, Nov. 29, 2023. Chief master sergeant is the United States Air Force’s highest enlisted rank. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Max J. Daigle)

Date Taken: 11.29.2023 Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE