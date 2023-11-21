Erik Blechinger, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah District, Deputy District Engineer for Planning, Programs and Project Management, accepts the 2023 LTG John W. Morris Civilian of the Year Award from USACE Commanding General Lt. Gen. Scott Spellmon at the 2023 National Awards Ceremony in Washington D.C., Nov. 29, 2023. The award is presented each year by the USACE commander to a civilian employee who has achieved the highest overall standards of excellence and who has individually made the most significant and noteworthy contributions to the mission, reputation, and prestige of the Corps.
|Date Taken:
|11.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.01.2023 06:26
|Photo ID:
|8145157
|VIRIN:
|231129-A-CE999-1001
|Resolution:
|2160x1441
|Size:
|2.45 MB
|Location:
|DC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Deputy District Engineer named Lt. Gen. John W. Morris Civilian of the Year, by Emily Klinkenborg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Deputy District Engineer named Lt. Gen. John W. Morris Civilian of the Year
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT