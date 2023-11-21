Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Deputy District Engineer named Lt. Gen. John W. Morris Civilian of the Year

    Deputy District Engineer named Lt. Gen. John W. Morris Civilian of the Year

    DC, UNITED STATES

    11.29.2023

    Photo by Emily Klinkenborg 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah District

    Erik Blechinger, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah District, Deputy District Engineer for Planning, Programs and Project Management, accepts the 2023 LTG John W. Morris Civilian of the Year Award from USACE Commanding General Lt. Gen. Scott Spellmon at the 2023 National Awards Ceremony in Washington D.C., Nov. 29, 2023. The award is presented each year by the USACE commander to a civilian employee who has achieved the highest overall standards of excellence and who has individually made the most significant and noteworthy contributions to the mission, reputation, and prestige of the Corps.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.29.2023
    Date Posted: 12.01.2023 06:26
    Photo ID: 8145157
    VIRIN: 231129-A-CE999-1001
    Resolution: 2160x1441
    Size: 2.45 MB
    Location: DC, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Deputy District Engineer named Lt. Gen. John W. Morris Civilian of the Year, by Emily Klinkenborg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Deputy District Engineer named Lt. Gen. John W. Morris Civilian of the Year

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    University of Kansas.
    Deputy District Engineer
    Savannah District
    University of Wisconsin
    Lt. Gen. John W. Morris Civilian of the Year

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT