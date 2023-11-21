Keris MAREX 23: RQ-20B Puma Small Unmanned Aircraft System SMEE

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Hunter Douglas, a joint fires observer, with Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia, I Marine Expeditionary Force, leads a period of instruction to Indonesian Marines with 4th Marine Infantry Brigade, Pasmar 1, on the RQ-20B Puma small Unmanned Aircraft System at a sUAS subject matter expert exchange during Keris Marine Exercise 2023 at Piabung Training Area in Sukabumi, West Java, Indonesia, Nov. 30, 2023. Keris MAREX is a bilateral exercise led by the U.S. Marine Corps and the Indonesian Marine Corps, or Korps Marinir, to promote military interoperability and maritime domain awareness capabilities, strengthen relationships, and expand military capabilities among participating forces in the advancement of a Free and Open Indo-Pacific. MRF-SEA is a Marine Corps Forces Pacific operational model that involves exchanges with subject matter experts, promotes security goals with Allies and partners, and positions I MEF forces west of the International Date Line. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Dean Gurule)

