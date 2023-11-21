Keris MAREX 23: RQ-20B Puma Small Unmanned Aircraft System SMEE

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Vincent Tran, a transmissions systems operator, with Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia, I Marine Expeditionary Force, prepares to launch an RQ-20B Puma small Unmanned Aircraft System while conducting at a sUAS subject matter expert exchange during Keris Marine Exercise 2023 as a part of MRF-SEA at Piabung Training Area in Sukabumi, West Java, Indonesia, Nov. 30, 2023. MRF-SEA is a Marine Corps Forces Pacific operational model that involves exchanges with subject matter experts, promotes security goals with Allies and partners, and positions I MEF forces west of the International Date Line. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Dean Gurule)

