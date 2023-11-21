Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Keris MAREX 23: RQ-20B Puma Small Unmanned Aircraft System SMEE [Image 6 of 10]

    Keris MAREX 23: RQ-20B Puma Small Unmanned Aircraft System SMEE

    SUKABUMI, INDONESIA

    12.01.0878

    Photo by Cpl. Dean Gurule 

    Marine Rotational Force - Southeast Asia

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Vincent Tran, a transmissions systems operator, with Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia, I Marine Expeditionary Force, leads a period of instruction to Indonesian Marines with 4th Marine Infantry Brigade, Pasmar 1, on the RQ-20B Puma small Unmanned Aircraft System at a sUAS subject matter expert exchange during Keris Marine Exercise 2023 at Piabung Training Area in Sukabumi, West Java, Indonesia, Nov. 30, 2023. Keris MAREX is a bilateral exercise led by the U.S. Marine Corps and the Indonesian Marine Corps, or Korps Marinir, to promote military interoperability and maritime domain awareness capabilities, strengthen relationships, and expand military capabilities among participating forces in the advancement of a Free and Open Indo-Pacific. MRF-SEA is a Marine Corps Forces Pacific operational model that involves exchanges with subject matter experts, promotes security goals with Allies and Partners, and positions I MEF forces west of the International Date Line. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Dean Gurule)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.01.0878
    Date Posted: 12.01.2023 06:10
    Photo ID: 8145137
    VIRIN: 231130-M-HA226-2060
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 852.16 KB
    Location: SUKABUMI, ID
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Keris MAREX 23: RQ-20B Puma Small Unmanned Aircraft System SMEE [Image 10 of 10], by Cpl Dean Gurule, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    11th MEU
    Reassurance
    KORMAR
    FreeandOpenIndoPacific
    KERIS MAREX
    MRF-SEA

