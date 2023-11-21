Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Make a list, check a twice

    Make a list, check a twice

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    12.01.2023

    Photo by Yasuo Osakabe 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Volunteers from Andersen Air Force Base, Guam participated in the Operation Christmas Drop 2023 (OCD 23) bundle building event at a hunger, Dec. 1, 2023. OCD is the Department of Defense’s longest-running humanitarian airlift operation. The tradition began during the Christmas season in 1952 when a B-29 Superfortress aircrew saw islanders waving at them from the island of Kapingamarangi, 3,500 miles southwest of Hawaii. In the spirit of Christmas the aircrew dropped a bundle of supplies attached to a parachute to the islanders below, giving the operation its name. Today, air drop operations include more than 50 islands throughout the Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.01.2023
    Date Posted: 12.01.2023 04:01
    Photo ID: 8145015
    VIRIN: 231201-O-PM645-9157
    Resolution: 3600x2100
    Size: 4.97 MB
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Make a list, check a twice, by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    interoperability
    Operation Christmas Drop
    alliance
    partnership
    bundle building
    OCD23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT