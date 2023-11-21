Volunteers from Andersen Air Force Base, Guam add items in a bundle during the Operation Christmas Drop 2023 (OCD 23) bundle building event at a hunger, Dec. 1, 2023. OCD is the Department of Defense’s longest-running humanitarian airlift operation. The tradition began during the Christmas season in 1952 when a B-29 Superfortress aircrew saw islanders waving at them from the island of Kapingamarangi, 3,500 miles southwest of Hawaii. In the spirit of Christmas the aircrew dropped a bundle of supplies attached to a parachute to the islanders below, giving the operation its name. Today, air drop operations include more than 50 islands throughout the Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)
|Date Taken:
|12.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.01.2023 04:01
|Photo ID:
|8145013
|VIRIN:
|231201-O-PM645-5603
|Resolution:
|3600x2400
|Size:
|4.57 MB
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Make a list, check a twice [Image 6 of 6], by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS
