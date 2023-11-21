NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Nov. 30, 2023) Capt. Odin J. Klug, commanding officer, Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, talks about U.S. Navy Veteran and Alaska Native Solomon Atkinson during a National American Indian Heritage Month event sponsored by the NSA Souda Bay Multicultural Heritage Committee on Nov. 30, 2023. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Delaney S. Jensen)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.29.2023 Date Posted: 12.01.2023 03:12 Photo ID: 8144955 VIRIN: 231130-N-EM691-1057 Resolution: 7626x5084 Size: 0 B Location: GR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Team Souda Celebrates National American Indian Heritage Month [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Delaney Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.