Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Team Souda Celebrates National American Indian Heritage Month [Image 4 of 5]

    Team Souda Celebrates National American Indian Heritage Month

    GREECE

    11.29.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Delaney Jensen 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Nov. 30, 2023) Sailors assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay cut a ceremonial cake during a National American Indian Heritage Month event sponsored by the NSA Souda Bay Multicultural Heritage Committee on Nov. 30, 2023. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Delaney S. Jensen)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.29.2023
    Date Posted: 12.01.2023 03:12
    Photo ID: 8144951
    VIRIN: 231130-N-EM691-1066
    Resolution: 4518x3012
    Size: 0 B
    Location: GR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Souda Celebrates National American Indian Heritage Month [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Delaney Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Team Souda Celebrates National American Indian Heritage Month
    Team Souda Celebrates National American Indian Heritage Month
    Team Souda Celebrates National American Indian Heritage Month
    Team Souda Celebrates National American Indian Heritage Month
    Team Souda Celebrates National American Indian Heritage Month

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Team Souda Celebrates National American Indian Heritage Month

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Team Souda, Souda Bay, Crete, Greece, Navy Region Europe Africa Central (EURAFCENT)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT