Team Souda Celebrates National American Indian Heritage Month

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Nov. 30, 2023) Sailors assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay cut a ceremonial cake during a National American Indian Heritage Month event sponsored by the NSA Souda Bay Multicultural Heritage Committee on Nov. 30, 2023. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Delaney S. Jensen)

