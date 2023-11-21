Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors perform maintenance and prepare for 3MI [Image 4 of 5]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors perform maintenance and prepare for 3MI

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    12.01.2023

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Kyree Rogers 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    231201-N-SO660-1012 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Dec. 1, 2023) Hull Maintenance Technician Fireman Justice Sparacello, right, from Killeen, Texas, verifies documents while performing a regularly-scheduled maintenance spot check with Chief Warrant Officer 2 Roberta Sherman, from Valdosta, Georgia, in the machine repair shop of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Dec. 1. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kyree Rogers)

    Date Taken: 12.01.2023
    Date Posted: 12.01.2023 02:28
    Location: YOKOSUKA, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors perform maintenance and prepare for 3MI [Image 5 of 5], by SA Kyree Rogers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CVN 76
    Spot check
    USS Ronald Reagan
    Maintenance
    3MI

