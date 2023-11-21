231201-N-SO660-1069 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Dec. 1, 2023) Hull Maintenance Technician 3rd Class Kyle Owens, from Nampa, Idaho, secures a CO2 bottle onto a wall mount while performing a regularly-scheduled maintenance spot check aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Dec. 1. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kyree Rogers)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.01.2023 Date Posted: 12.01.2023 02:28 Photo ID: 8144927 VIRIN: 231201-N-SO660-1069 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 1.08 MB Location: YOKOSUKA, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors perform maintenance and prepare for 3MI [Image 5 of 5], by SA Kyree Rogers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.