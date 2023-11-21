USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors perform maintenance and prepare for 3MI

231201-N-SO660-1052 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Dec. 1, 2023) Hull Maintenance Technician 3rd Class Kyle Owens, from Nampa, Idaho, inspect a CO2 bottle while performing a regularly-scheduled maintenance spot check aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Dec. 1. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kyree Rogers)
