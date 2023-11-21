Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors perform maintenance and prepare for 3MI [Image 2 of 5]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors perform maintenance and prepare for 3MI

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    12.01.1765

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Kyree Rogers 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    231201-N-SO660-1052 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Dec. 1, 2023) Hull Maintenance Technician 3rd Class Kyle Owens, from Nampa, Idaho, inspect a CO2 bottle while performing a regularly-scheduled maintenance spot check aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Dec. 1. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kyree Rogers)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.01.1765
    Date Posted: 12.01.2023 02:28
    Photo ID: 8144926
    VIRIN: 231201-N-SO660-1052
    Resolution: 3838x3070
    Size: 1.18 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors perform maintenance and prepare for 3MI [Image 5 of 5], by SA Kyree Rogers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors perform maintenance and prepare for 3MI
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors perform maintenance and prepare for 3MI
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors perform maintenance and prepare for 3MI
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors perform maintenance and prepare for 3MI
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors perform maintenance and prepare for 3MI

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CVN 76
    Spot check
    USS Ronald Reagan
    Maintenance
    3MI

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT