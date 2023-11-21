Santa Claus takes photos with Airmen and their families during the annual Wyvern Wonderland at Aviano Air Base, Nov. 30, 2023. Wyvern Wonderland provided a host of events and activities to help Airmen celebrate the holidays while stationed overseas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Bartoszek)
|Date Taken:
|11.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.01.2023 03:06
|Photo ID:
|8144909
|VIRIN:
|231130-F-NR948-9127
|Resolution:
|4665x3104
|Size:
|748.19 KB
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAFE Band performs at annual Wyvern Wonderland [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Joseph Bartoszek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT