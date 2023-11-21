Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAFE Band performs at annual Wyvern Wonderland [Image 12 of 12]

    USAFE Band performs at annual Wyvern Wonderland

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    11.30.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Bartoszek 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Santa Claus takes photos with Airmen and their families during the annual Wyvern Wonderland at Aviano Air Base, Nov. 30, 2023. Wyvern Wonderland provided a host of events and activities to help Airmen celebrate the holidays while stationed overseas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Bartoszek)

    This work, USAFE Band performs at annual Wyvern Wonderland [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Joseph Bartoszek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

