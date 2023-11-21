Santa Claus waves to the crowd as he arrives on base during the annual Wyvern Wonderland at Aviano Air Base, Nov. 30, 2023. Wyvern Wonderland included many holiday events such as a tree lighting ceremony, an appearance from Santa and a performance by the U.S. Air Forces in Europe Band. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Bartoszek)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.30.2023 Date Posted: 12.01.2023 03:06 Photo ID: 8144908 VIRIN: 231130-F-SH233-7268 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 1.37 MB Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAFE Band performs at annual Wyvern Wonderland [Image 12 of 12], by Amn Synsere Howard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.