    USAFE Band performs at annual Wyvern Wonderland [Image 11 of 12]

    USAFE Band performs at annual Wyvern Wonderland

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    11.30.2023

    Photo by Airman Synsere Howard 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Santa Claus waves to the crowd as he arrives on base during the annual Wyvern Wonderland at Aviano Air Base, Nov. 30, 2023. Wyvern Wonderland included many holiday events such as a tree lighting ceremony, an appearance from Santa and a performance by the U.S. Air Forces in Europe Band. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Bartoszek)

    This work, USAFE Band performs at annual Wyvern Wonderland [Image 12 of 12], by Amn Synsere Howard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

