USAFE Band performs at annual Wyvern Wonderland

A Christmas tree is lit up during the annual Wyvern Wonderland at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Nov. 30, 2023. Wyvern Wonderland included many holiday events such as a tree lighting ceremony, an appearance from Santa and a performance by the U.S. Air Forces in Europe Band. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Bartoszek)

