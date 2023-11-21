Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAFE Band performs at annual Wyvern Wonderland

    USAFE Band performs at annual Wyvern Wonderland

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    11.30.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Bartoszek 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Tad Clark, 31st Fighter Wing commander, far right, and Italian Air Force Lt. Col. Riccardo Isoli, operations chief, far left, present first place for the holiday card decoration contest prize to representatives from the 31st Medical Group during Wyvern Wonderland at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Nov. 30, 2023. The partnership between the 31st Fighter Wing and Italy is built on a foundation of shared values, experience and vision. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Bartoszek)

    Date Taken: 11.30.2023
    Date Posted: 12.01.2023 03:06
    Photo ID: 8144904
    VIRIN: 231130-F-NR948-4248
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.58 MB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    This work, USAFE Band performs at annual Wyvern Wonderland, by A1C Joseph Bartoszek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Happy Holidays
    USAFE Band
    Wyvern Wonderland
    Chrsitmas

