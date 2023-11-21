USAFE Band performs at annual Wyvern Wonderland

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Tad Clark, 31st Fighter Wing commander, speaks at the tree lighting ceremony during the annual Wyvern Wonderland at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Nov. 30, 2023. Wyvern Wonderland provided a host of events and activities to help Airmen celebrate the holidays while stationed overseas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Bartoszek)

