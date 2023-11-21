231128-N-SO660-1025 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Nov. 28, 2023) Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Joshua Schneider, from Norfolk, Virginia, reviews a scenario training plan during an anti-terrorism training team drill safety walkthrough on the flight deck of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Nov. 28. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kyree Rogers)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.28.2023 Date Posted: 12.01.2023 02:06 Photo ID: 8144867 VIRIN: 231128-N-SO660-1025 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 1.39 MB Location: YOKOSUKA, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct anti-terrorism training [Image 5 of 5], by SA Kyree Rogers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.