    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct anti-terrorism training [Image 1 of 5]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct anti-terrorism training

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    11.28.2023

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Kyree Rogers 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    231128-N-SO660-1040 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Nov. 28, 2023) Sailors simulate identifying terrorist weapons during an anti-terrorism training team drill safety walkthrough on the flight deck of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Nov. 28. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kyree Rogers)

    CVN 76
    MA
    flight deck
    USS Ronald Reagan
    anti-terrorism drill

