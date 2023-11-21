Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Oakland (LCS 24) Holds Exchange of Command Ceremony [Image 3 of 3]

    USS Oakland (LCS 24) Holds Exchange of Command Ceremony

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    09.23.2023

    Photo by Lt.j.g. Rebecca Moore 

    Command Destroyer Squadron 7

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN (Sept. 23, 2023) –Leadership aboard the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Oakland (LCS 24) deliver remarks during an exchange of command ceremony on the ship’s flight deck, Sept. 23. Littoral Combat Ships are fast, optimally manned, mission-tailored surface combatants that operate in near-shore and open-ocean environments, winning against 21st-century coastal threats. Oakland, part of Destroyer Squadron 7, is on a rotational deployment operating in the U.S. 7TH Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Sonar Technician (Surface) Dylan Raymond)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.23.2023
    Date Posted: 12.01.2023 00:27
    Photo ID: 8144824
    VIRIN: 230923-N-JO693-1005
    Resolution: 3648x2432
    Size: 2.85 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Oakland (LCS 24) Holds Exchange of Command Ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by LTJG Rebecca Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. SEVENTH Fleet
    CFAY
    Change of Command
    DESRON 7
    USS Oakland
    LCS 24

