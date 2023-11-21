USS Oakland (LCS 24) Holds Exchange of Command Ceremony

YOKOSUKA, JAPAN (Sept. 23, 2023) –Leadership aboard the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Oakland (LCS 24) deliver remarks during an exchange of command ceremony on the ship’s flight deck, Sept. 23. Littoral Combat Ships are fast, optimally manned, mission-tailored surface combatants that operate in near-shore and open-ocean environments, winning against 21st-century coastal threats. Oakland, part of Destroyer Squadron 7, is on a rotational deployment operating in the U.S. 7TH Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Sonar Technician (Surface) Dylan Raymond)

