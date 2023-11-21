USS Oakland (LCS 24) Holds Exchange of Command Ceremony

YOKOSUKA, JAPAN (Sept. 23, 2023) - Cmdr. Andrew Laidler, left, relieves Cmdr. John Van Wagoner as commanding officer of the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Oakland (LCS 24) during an exchange of command ceremony held on the ship’s flight deck, Sept. 23. Littoral Combat Ships are fast, optimally manned, mission-tailored surface combatants that operate in near-shore and open-ocean environments, winning against 21st-century coastal threats. Oakland, part of Destroyer Squadron 7, is on a rotational deployment operating in the U.S. 7TH Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region.
(U.S. Navy photo by Chief Sonar Technician (Surface) Dylan Raymond)
