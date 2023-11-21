U.S. Marines with Bravo Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/1, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, launch a combat rubber raiding craft at Kin Blue Beach Training Area, Okinawa, Nov. 30, 2023. BLT 1/1 rehearse CRRC tactics and procedures to increase proficiency for upcoming boat raids. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premier crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Elijah Murphy)
|Date Taken:
|11.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.30.2023 23:49
|Photo ID:
|8144743
|VIRIN:
|231130-M-BI567-1007
|Resolution:
|5809x3873
|Size:
|1.49 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HANSEN, JP
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Bravo Company conducts Boat Raid Sustainment Training [Image 9 of 9], by Cpl Elijah Murphy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT